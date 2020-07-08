Warwickshire [UK], July 8 (ANI): Birmingham Bears have cancelled Australian all-rounder Chris Green's contract for this year's T20 Blast as coronavirus continues to rage.

The off-spinning allrounder set to captain the Bears but now Warwickshire County Cricket Club skipper Will Rhodes will take up the mantle.

"All of the Cricket Management Team and players think the world of Chris. Nobody should forget the commitment that he showed to the Bears last summer by coming into the side for our Vitality Blast home match with Notts Outlaws, within 24 hours after completing a match in the Global T20 Canada," said Bears' Sport Director Paul Farbrace in an official statement.

"Chris is a true professional. His willingness to support the Club and his and way of dealing with this has been exemplary. We certainly hope that we can bring him back to Edgbaston as a Bear soon," he added.

The 26-year-old cricketer had joined the Bears in last year's Vitality Blast, as a replacement for the injured Ashton Agar, and he went on to play the final six games of the showpiece event.

In January this year, Green was suspended from bowling due to an illegal bowling action by Cricket Australia.

In June, the Australian was cleared to resume bowling after his action was found to be legal following biomechanical testing in Brisbane. (ANI)

