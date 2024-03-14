New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Magunta Sai and Debaraj Behara smashed fifties as Indian men's team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the fourth T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket here on Thursday.

Batting first Sri Lanka made 142/7 in the allotted 20 overs but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare.

Magunta slammed 50 runs in 42 balls and Debaraj smashed 54 runs in 29 balls.

India lead the five match series 4-0.

