Will Virat Kohli play IPL 2024? The star batsman has not been seen in action since the India vs Afghanistan T20I series in January and was not part of India's 4-1 Test series win over England. Kohli, who had taken a break from the Test series against England due to personal reasons, later announced the arrival of his second child 'Aakay' on social media. Fans have been waiting with a lot of eagerness for Kohli to return to the field and make a mark once again. With IPL 2024 not very many days far away, fans might wonder if they will see Kohli back in action in the tournament. And, in this article, we shall explore just that. Royal Challengers Bangalore Shares Nostalgic Post, Celebrates Virat Kohli’s 16-Year-Old Association With the Franchise.

Kohli, who had a sensational ICC World Cup 2023 where he was named 'Player of the Tournament' was in good form in the Tests against South Africa and later, looked in decent touch in two T20Is he played against Afghanistan. Kohli was among the top five highest run-scorers in last year's IPL where he amassed 639 runs in 14 matches which included two centuries and six half-centuries. Recently a report surfaced that Kohli's place in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be discussed and if it is true, then his performance in IPL 2024 becomes all the more crucial. Virat Kohli to be Dropped for ICC T20 World Cup 2024? Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Likely to Take Tough Call: Report.

Will Virat Kohli Play in IPL 2024?

Fans have been looking forward to seeing Kohli for the first time in action in around two months and it looks like it is set to become a possibility with reports stating that the star cricketer will join RCB's pre-season camp. Kohli, who reportedly was in London, is set to join his teammates at RCB before March 17. As per a report by India Today, Kohli will also be present at the 'RCB Unbox' event which is slated to take place on March 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. An InsideSport report also quoted a BCCI official confirming Kohli's participation in IPL 2024. Virat Kohli Deepfake Video: Indian Cricket Star Latest Victim of Deepfakes, Morphed Clip of Him Promoting Betting App Goes Viral.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (set to be renamed to Royal Challengers Bengaluru) will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The contest is a highly-anticipated one as it is not only likely to witness Kohli back in action but also MS Dhoni, who is set to take the field for the first time since the IPL final last year in Ahmedabad. A riveting contest awaits fans when CSK and RCB, two of IPL's most popular franchises lock horns to kickstart the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

