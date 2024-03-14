After 20 matches of entertaining cricket, the Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) has reached its playoff stage. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the tournament's knockout round. The playoff will comprise of an Eliminator and the final. Capitals finishing at the top of the table have already made it through the finals whereas MI and RCB will play the only Eliminator of the tournament. Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur like the inaugural season played like champions and won five out of eight games. MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final round-robin match of the WPL 2024 and now would look forward to avenging the defeat and making a place in the finals. WPL 2024 Match Referee Cross Examines Harmanpreet Kaur's Bat Following Her Match-Winning Knock in MI-W vs GG-W Match (Watch Video).

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the leading run-scorer of her side and has scored 235 runs from six innings at an average of 58.75. The right-handed batter can make a huge impact against the Smriti Mandhana and Co. Shabnim Ismail has showcased brilliant performance with the ball and has picked eight wickets from 6 games. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a tremendous comeback in the second edition of the Women's Premier League. RCB finished at the bottom of the table in WPL 2024 and were able to win just two games, however, the Smriti Mandhana and Co. played as per their name in the second edition and were able to win four out of eight games. Ellyse Perry ripped through Mumbai Indians in their last game and ended up being the main hero of RCB's win.

All eyes will be on players such as Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry who are currently the team's top two run scorers. Madhana has scored 259 runs and 246 runs from eight and seven games respectively. Asha Sobhana will be someone with the ball who the Mumbai Indians shall be watching out for. Shobana has taken nine wickets from eight games and is currently the team's leading run-scorer.

MI-W vs RCB-W Head to Head in WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other on four occasions in the Women's Premier League. Mumbai Indians have an upper hand as they have been able to win three out of four games whereas RCB have ended up being victorious on one occasion.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Key Players

Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana Ellyse Perry Shabnim Ismail Sophie Devine

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Venue and Match Timing

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 eliminator will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 15. The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Eliminator match on the Sports 18 Network. The match will be streamed free on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator Likely XIs

Mumbai Indians Likely XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Humaira Kazi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Shradda Pokharkar

