Berlin [Germany], May 23 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund on Monday appointed Edin Terzic, 39, as their new head coach on a three-year contract.

Following Marco Rose's dismissal on May 20, BVB have moved swiftly to fill the void by handing Terzic the reins once more.

The local-born tactician took over on an interim basis in December 2020 after the club parted ways with Lucian Favre, overseeing a total of 32 games and winning 20, including the 2020/21 DFB Cup final with a 4-1 triumph over RB Leipzig.

"By now, many people should know how important BVB is in my life," said Terzic. "I would therefore like to sincerely thank Aki Watzke, Michael Zorc and Sebastian Kehl for their great trust and for giving me this great responsibility. We will give everything every day for the success of the team and the entire club."

Terzic's appointment is likely to go down well in the changing room following his successful first stint at the helm as he is a popular figure known for his excellent communication with his players.

Borussia Dortmund will hold talks about the composition of the future coaching staff in the course of the coming days. (ANI)

