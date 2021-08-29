Muscat, Aug 29 (PTI) Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's stroke-filled 82 and a disciplined show by the bowlers formed the cornerstone of Mumbai's comfortable four-wicket win over hosts Oman in the first one-day here on Sunday.

After losing the T20 series 1-2, Mumbai have started the one-day series on a high.

Mumbai first bundled out the hosts for 196 and then cantered to the target in 43.4 overs, with Jaiswal being the star performer.

Put into bat, Mumbai bundled out Oman for 196 in 47.1 overs despite a fighting 76 from two-down Khalid Kail, who struck four boundaries and one maximum.

Mumbai skipper Shams Mulani (3/45) led from the front and he was well-supported by the other bowlers including offie Shashank Attarde (2/27) and Aman Khan (2/26).

Opener and skipper Khawar Ali (52) also played a gritty knock, but he and Khalid failed to get support from the other batters as the Mumbai bowlers ripped into the opposition middle-order and lower middle-order.

Oman kept losing at regular intervals and after Ali departed when the score was 116, Kail took the onus on himself to score runs. But the Mumbai bowlers put up a disciplined show to bundle out the hosts to a sub-par score.

Chasing 197, Jaiswal hit a patient 82 off 79 balls, striking five fours and as many sixes in the process, as he anchored the chase with responsibility and laid the foundation stone of the win.

He held the innings from one end even as he kept losing partners.

Aakarshit Gomel (17), Arman Jaffer (16), Chinmay Sutar (1) faltered.

After Jaiswal was dismissed in the 27th over, Hardik Tamore struck an unbeaten and match-winning 51 (4 fours) and fittingly finished the game by hitting a boundary. Sujit Nayak remained unbeaten on 8.

The second one-day will be played on Tuesday.

