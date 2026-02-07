Alicante [Spain], February 7 (ANI): Twelve Indians, including eight women and four men, will compete for gold on the final day of BOXAM Elite International 2026, following another session full of assured performances on Friday. Leading the men's charge was Sachin (60kg), who extended his brilliant run with another dominant win over England's Jack Dryden. Over in the women's section, Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) stormed through to the finals with a unanimous victory over Wales' Rosie Eccles.

Held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain, the BOXAM Elite 2026 has featured over 200 boxers from 20 nations, according to a release. India (12) is the most well-represented nation in Saturday's finals-ahead of heavyweights Kazakhstan (11), Ukraine (5), and hosts Spain (4)-and is assured of at least one gold, with the Elite Women 54kg final being an all-Indian affair.

India's women continued their strong showing with commanding semifinal wins across divisions, headlined by the confirmation of a gold in the 54kg category, where Preeti and Poonam will face off for the title. Elsewhere, Manju Rani (48kg), Nitu (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Naina (80kg) all advanced to the finals with emphatic victories, underlining India's depth and consistency across weight classes.

In the men's competition, India added further finalists through dominant displays from Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), and Ankush (80kg). Deepak produced one of the session's standout moments by forcing a first-round RSC against Kazakhstan's World Boxing Cup Finals' silver medallist Nurbek Mursal, while Akash and Ankush negotiated tough bouts against Kazakh opponents to seal their places in Saturday's gold-medal contests.

India's campaign also saw several boxers finish on the podium with bronze medals after falling at the semifinal stage, including Pranjal Yadav (65kg), Kajal (65kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), and Mankirat Kaur (80+kg) in the women's competition. Jadumani Singh (55kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg), and Hitesh Gulia (70kg) secured bronze finishes in the men's draw.

BOXAM Elite 2026 - Day 4 Results

Elite Women

48 Kg: Manju Rani bt. Solomia Lyniv (UKR) 5:051 Kg: Nitu bt. Chuthamat Raksat (THA) 5:054 Kg: Preeti bt. Aya Hamdi (FRA) 5:054 Kg: Poonam bt. Ivy-Jane Smith (ENG) 4:160 Kg: Priya bt. Maud van der Toorn (NED) 5:065 Kg: Pranjal lost to Nazerke Serik (KAZ) 2:365 Kg: Kajal lost to Kayla Allen (ENG) 0:570 Kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt. Dunia Martinez (ESP) 5:075 Kg: Lovlina Borgohain bt. Rosie Eccles (WAL) 5:075 Kg: Sanamacha Chanu lost to Mary-Kate Smith (ENG) 0:480 Kg: Naina bt Guzal Sadykova (KAZ) 5:080+ Kg: Mankirat Kaur lost to Umida Sadykova (KAZ) RSC R1

Elite Men

55 Kg: Jadumani Singh lost to Makhmud Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 0:560 Kg: Mohammed Hussam Uddin lost to Keoma-Ali Al Ahmadieh (CAN) 0:560 Kg: Sachin bt. Jack Dryden (ENG) 4:170 Kg: Hitesh Gulia lost to Torekhan Sabyrkhan (KAZ) 0:570 Kg: Deepak bt. Nurbek Mursal (KAZ) RSC R175 Kg: Akash bt. Timur Nurseitov (KAZ) 4:180 Kg: Ankush bt. Azamat Bektas (KAZ) 4:0. (ANI)

