Rio de Janeiro, Dec 20 (AP) Brazil will play Mexico in a friendly in the United States in June as part of the preparations for next year's Copa America, the Brazilian soccer confederation said in a statement.

The match will take place June 8, but the confederation on Tuesday did not disclose a location.

Also Read | FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2023: Hardik Singh Wins Player of the Year, Savita Punia Voted As Goalkeeper of the Year (Female) Again.

Brazil will have its opening match in Copa America's Group D on June 24 in Inglewood, California, with a rival yet to be decided between Honduras and Costa Rica. Brazil will later face Paraguay and Colombia in the group stage of the tournament.

Mexico is in Group B with Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica. World Cup winner Argentina is the defending champion of the tournament.

Also Read | PKL 2023: Haryana Steelers Earn a Narrow Victory of 31-29 Over Gujarat Giants.

The latest encounter between Brazil and Mexico was in the round of sixteen of the 2018 World Cup. The Brazilians advanced in a 2-0 win with goals by Neymar and Roberto Firmino. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)