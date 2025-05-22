New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Seeking to be a bridge between national federations and corporate houses willing to spend on creating a "league culture" in India, the sports ministry will be involved in overseeing the conduct of franchise-based events in 13 disciplines, including boxing and wrestling.

The ministry, it is learnt, is already involved in helping bring corporate funding for existing leagues in hockey, and kabaddi, and it will soon be ensuring the launch of such events in cycling as well as rugby this year.

In the planning stage are leagues for basketball, badminton, archery, boxing, wrestling, white water sports and polo.

"These will be franchise based and while the ministry won't be spending, we will facilitate by bringing the corporates who are willing to spend. We will be the bridge because some national federations may not have the wherewithal to pursue companies," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Thursday in an informal interaction with media.

"The structure would be franchise-based but the character may vary given that sports like archery, shooting and yogasana are largely individual driven," he added.

PTI had first reported the ministry's plan to have National Sports Leagues under the Khelo India programme in December last year. The plan is driven by the intent to tap into the country's massive talent base especially in small towns.

"Following the introduction of the NSLs, there will be only one league in each discipline. It will not be like the NSFs organise one league and the ministry another," a source in the know of developments had said at that time.

The competitions would be for both men and women. The shooting league is set to be conducted in November-December this year, while the end of September slot has been earmarked for yogasana league.

