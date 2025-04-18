Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) has consistently served as a launch pad for India's most promising football talent -- from Sandesh Jhingan, Jeje Lalpekhlua to Sahal Abdul Samad, the platform has given rise to household names who've gone on to inspire millions. The 2024-25 season was no different, with young stars lighting up the league and charting the future course of Indian football.

While Mohun Bagan Super Giant created history by completing the League Double this season -- lifting both the ISL Shield and the ISL Cup -- it was FC Goa's Brison Fernandes who stood out individually, bagging the Emerging Player of the Season award. From frontlines to backlines, here are some of the most impressive breakout performers this season, as per the ISL press release:

Brison Fernandes (FC Goa)

At just 23, Brison scored seven goals and made two assists, becoming the first Indian to score back-to-back braces in ISL history. His exploits earned him a national team call-up, validating coach Manolo Marquez's faith in him. He finished the season as the second-highest Indian scorer, only behind Sunil Chhetri.

Nathan Rodrigues (Mumbai City FC)

An Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate, Nathan stood tall in a challenging season for Mumbai City FC. He contributed with three goals and an assist and recorded impressive defensive stats: 29 interceptions, 22 tackles won, 78 duels, and 33 clearances. With an 84% pass accuracy, his composure was unmatched for his age.

Ramhlunchhunga (Hyderabad FC)

Ramhlunchhunga, the Hyderabad FC No. 10, was an ever-lively presence in their frontline, making five goal contributions (2G, 3a), in addition to his tenacious defensive outputs.

The 23-year-old was consistently involved in the final third, making 28 touches inside the opposition's box, completing 25 successful dribbles, winning 106 duels, 107 recoveries, and producing 26 goal-scoring chances. As Hyderabad FC look to get their performances back on track next season, Ramhlunchhunga could form an important part of their Indian core.

Korou Singh Thingujam (Kerala Blasters FC)

Kerala Blasters FC's Korou Singh entered ISL 2024-25 after playing just 13 minutes last season. This year though, the dynamic 18-year-old made his opportunities count by recording two goals and four assists (joint second-most by an Indian after Jithin MS - 5) in 17 appearances.

Korou created 15 scoring opportunities, 19 successful dribbles, and made 24 passes per game at 77% accuracy. His incisive deliveries into the final third were a critical component of the Kerala Blasters FC gameplay and new head coach David Catala will bank on the youngster's acquaintance with the league to gain better returns from the team in 2025-26 season.

Buanthanglun Samte (NorthEast United FC)

As NorthEast United FC made an inspiring run to the knockouts, one player quietly pulling the strings from the back was Buanthanglun Samte.

Averaging 23 passes per game, he helped them make inroads offensively and was equally enterprising on the defensive front, winning 26 tackles, 68 duels, alongside 52 clearances and 58 recoveries too. His three assists were the joint third-most by an Indian player in the league, and Samte is slated to remain an important cog in Juan Pedro Benali's setup moving forward.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (Chennaiyin FC)

Lalrinliana Hnamte, 21, earned his first call-up for the Blue Tigers in October after a season where he revamped his defensive outputs to become a mainstay in the Chennaiyin FC squad. Hnamte is the player with the second-most successful tackles (53), whereas he also chipped in with 26 interceptions, 30 clearances, and 105 victorious duels. As Chennaiyin FC get their house in order to produce a better outing next season, Hnamte is well-poised to be a vital member of that setup.

Tekcham Abhishek Singh (Punjab FC)

In only his second ISL campaign, defender Tekcham Abhishek Singh impressed with returns that saw him become the player with the third-most interceptions (47). The 20-year-old won seven aerial duels, 17 tackles, 23 clearances, in addition to making 70 recoveries, while forming an impeccable partnership with Nikhil Prabhu, who has made the most interceptions in the league this season (56).

Dippendu Biswas (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

Dippendu Biswas, 21, bagged 14 appearances in a star-studded MBSG line-up and carved an impact with his defensive contributions, comprising 14 interceptions and victorious tackles each, 42 duels won, and 39 recoveries. He also occasionally delivered upfront, producing a goal and two assists, and was named the ISL Emerging Player of the Month for February 2025.

Vinith Venkatesh (Bengaluru FC)

Midfielder Vinith Venkatesh had a productive debut season in the top tier, scoring once and notching two assists in addition to clocking 602 minutes across 19 matches. At 80% accuracy, he completed 191 passes and was handy defensively, as enumerated by his numbers: five clearances, six interceptions, 18 recoveries, and 43 duels won.

As the ISL completed yet another landmark season, it reaffirms its role as the breeding ground for India's next footballing stars. With a promising crop of young players already making waves, fueling both their personal journeys and the rise of Indian football. (ANI)

