Fact Check: Did Hasan Ali Receive Trimmer As Reward for His Four-Wicket Haul in Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match?

Did Hasan Ali receive a trimmer as a reward for his impressive performance with the ball in hand in the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 match? Days ago, the internet was abuzz with reactions after Karachi Kings had awarded a hair dryer to England cricketer James Vince for scoring a century in Karachi Kings' PSL 2025 opener against Multan Sultans. Keeping that in mind, fans were interested in what the award would be this time around and now it has surfaced online that Hasan Ali, who had scalped a four-wicket haul against Lahore Qalandars, was given a trimmer. But is that true? Let us take a look at it. Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match in Karachi Witnesses Low Crowd Turnout, Fans Say ‘Embarrassing and Disappointing’.

Karachi Kings have had a mixed start to their PSL 2025 campaign. After outclassing Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans in their first match of the season, the David Warner-led side slumped to a 65-run defeat at the hands of Lahore Qalandars in their next match. Although these are early days in PSL 2025, Karachi Kings, placed fourth on the points table, would hope to bounce back stronger and gain momentum. The 2020 champions will face Quetta Gladiators in their third match of PSL 2025. RCB Fans in Pakistan Spotted Watching Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Fan Claims Hasan Ali Got Trimmer as Award

After Hair Dryer To James Vince, Hasan Ali Awarded With Hair Trimmer in PSL 🇵🇰🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/IAfJCBbXLO — 🇺🇸 (@chal_bey_nikal7) April 17, 2025

Did Hasan Ali Receive Trimmer in Karachi Kings' Dressing Room?

There have been several claims made that Karachi Kings awarded a hair trimmer to Hasan Ali following his four-wicket haul against Lahore Qalandars. However, that is far from the truth. Upon closely inspecting the video where Hasan Ali was receiving the award, it was found that Karachi Kings gave him a 'Whoop' band, which is used by athletes all over for tracking their fitness, sleep and other things. The video shows him receiving the 'Whoop 4.0' fitness tracker band and it was not a trimmer.

Hasan Ali Receives 'Whoop' Fitness Band

Acknowledgment and appreciation. Hassan Ali receives the Surf Excel #ZiddSeKhel Top Performer of the Match award for his fantastic performance. #YehHaiKarachi | #KingsSquad | #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/QwivXclojd — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) April 16, 2025

A Closer Look at the Reward Received by Hasan Ali

'Whoop 4.0' fitness band (Photo credit: Amazon)

It has to be noted that the hair dryer that James Vince was awarded in the Karachi Kings' dressing room was sponsored by a Pakistani home appliance brand named 'Dawlance'. After the massive reaction to the hair dryer award, this time the company gave away a sum of PKR 1,0,000 to Khushdil Shah for being the 'Reliable Player of the Match'. The 'Whoop' fitness tracker was sponsored by 'Surf Excel', a popular detergent brand.

Fact check

Claim : Hasan Ali received trimmer as award in Karachi Kings' dressing room Conclusion : No, it wasn't a trimmer that he received but a 'Whoop' fitness band Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2025 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).