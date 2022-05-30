New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India on Monday, congratulated the Gujarat Titans team for winning their maiden Indian Premier League title.

Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Gujarat Titans register a comfortable win over inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to end their campaign with a winning knot.

Ellis also praised Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler who scored a whopping total of 863 runs in 17 matches, at an average of 57.53. He also mentioned the highest wicket-taker of the season Yuzvendra Chahal in his tweet.

Following the win of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, Alex Ellis took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to #GujaratTitans , commiserations to @rajasthanroyals and respect to @josbuttler & @yuzi_chahal #HallaBol."

Coming to the match, after posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce a special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six. (ANI)

