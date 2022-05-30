After two months of unfiltered cricket entertainment and some intensely contested clashes, Gujarat Titans won the IPL 2022 title in a rather dominating fashion over Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29. This IPL has also seen some top-notch batting efforts from all the teams in the competition, let alone the champions who have two names in the top-five run-getters list. IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated: Jos Buttler Ends As Highest Run-Scorer, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill in Top Five

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler was in a whole different league as compared to others this season. The Englishman amassed a whopping 863 runs in 17 games this season and had it not been for a lean patch in the second half of the season, he could have posed a serious threat to Virat Kohli's all-time record of 973 runs in one season. Next to Buttler was Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, who ensured his consistency with the willow in hand once again. Experienced names like David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and also Shreyas Iyer feature alongside some of the young stars in Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and also Ruturaj Gaikwad.

List of Highest Run-Scorers for Each Team in Season 15:

Team Player Matches Runs Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler 17 863 Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya 15 487 Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul 15 616 Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis 16 468 Delhi Capitals David Warner 12 432 Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer 14 401 Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan 14 460 Sunrisers Hyderabad Abhishek Sharma 14 426 Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad 14 368 Mumbai Indians Ishan Kishan 14 418

There have been other notable players who have not made it to this list but were good with the bat this season. Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow's Quinton de Kock and also Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson.

