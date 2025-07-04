Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Harry Brook and Jamie Smith scored fluent unbeaten centuries to take England to 355 for 5 at tea, frustrating the Indian bowlers on day three of the second Test here on Friday.

After India pacer Mohammed Siraj provided back-to-back breakthroughs in only the second over of the day by getting rid of the dangerous Joe Root (22) and captain Ben Stokes for a first-ball duck, India ran into the gritty Brook and Smith who scored unbeaten 140 and 157 respectively.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

They shared an unbroken 271-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

England, who were at one point staring at the prospect of a follow-on earlier during the day when they were reduced to 84/5, are now 232 runs short of India's first-innings total of 587.

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

Smith was the first to complete his century just before lunch, while overnight batter Brook reached the landmark soon after the break.

Brief Score:

India 1st innings: 587 all out

England 1st innings: 355 for 5 in 75 overs (Jamie Smith 157 batting, Harry Brook 140 batting; M Siraj 3/57, Akash Deep 2/70).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)