Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer but Royal Challengers Bengaluru still managed to reach to 196 for 8 in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Bumrah returned with impressive figures of 5 for 21.

While Faf du Plessis made 61 off 40 balls, Rajat Patidar hit 50 off 26 balls. Virat Kohli had a rare off day.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made a 23-ball unbeaten 53-run cameo to take RCB to a competitive total.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 196 for 8 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 61, Rajat Patidar 50, Dinesh Karthik 53 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 5/21).

