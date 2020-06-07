Sports News | Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Secure 1-0 Win over Hertha BSC

Dortmund [Germany], June 7 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha BSC by 1-0 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Saturday.

This was the fourth win for Borussia Dortmund, the second-placed club on the Bundesliga table, in the last five matches. Emre Can scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute to hand his side a victory.

The match witnessed a tough competition between both the team in the first half, restricting each other from taking a lead.

However, Can came out furiously in the second half to break the deadlock and put his side ahead of the visitors. Hertha BSC failed to score an equaliser as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the match.

Borussia Dortmund now have 63 points, seven points behind the top-placed club Bayern Munich. The club will now take on Fortuna Dusseldorf on June 13. (ANI)

