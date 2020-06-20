Munich, June 20: Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday became the highest non-German goal-scorer in a Bundesliga season.

He broke the record previously held by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 31-year-old scored twice in the first half against Freiburg to give him 33 league goals in 30 matches this season, having netted a total of 48 times in 41 games in all competitions. Erling Haaland’s Brace Against RB Leipzig Leads Borussia Dortmund to 2-0 Win, Netizens Hail 19-Year-Old (Watch Video).

Lewandowski surpassed the previous record of 31 goals set by Gabon striker Aubameyang in 2016/17 for Borussia Dortmund before he moved to present club Arsenal the following season.

With one game remaining in the season, Lewandowski is well short of Gerd Mueller's remarkable all-time record for the most goals in a German league season when he scored 40 in 1971/72.

Bayern Munich on Wednesday clinched their eighth successive Bundesliga title after registering a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen. After playing their last Bundesliga game against Wolfsburg, they will meet Leverkusen in the German Cup final on July 4.

