Erling Haaland is surely creating ripples with his stunning performance. The Norwegian player's brace led Borussia Dortmund to a 2-0 win in an away tie against RB Leipzig. The Bundesliga 2019-20 tie was quite a mouth-watering one as Haaland's Dortmund broke Leipzig's 13-match unbeaten streak. The netizens could not stop speaking about the 19-year-old. Even the official page of the Borussia Dortmund shared tweets about the goals he scored during the game. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the guests were quite aggressive right from the start of the match and with the first 30 minutes of the game itself, Haaland gave the lead to the team. Erling Haaland Fails to Score For First Time This Season After Playing Full 90 Minutes During Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Clash.

The first goal was scored by his left-foot and both teams went to the interval with the score of 1-0. The second goal was netted at the 93rd minute of the match. With this Haaland has now scored 13 goals in 14 matches. Needless to say that the fans can't stop praising the 19-year-old. Check out the tweets below:

With this win, Borussia Dortmund is now placed on number two of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table. The team has 69 points in their kitty winning 21 games losing six. The remaining ones ended with a draw. Bayern Munich now stands on number one with 79 points.

