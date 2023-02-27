Munich [Germany], February 27 (ANI): The title race for Bundesliga is likely to go down to the wire this season. Only four points separate the 1st and the 4th position. After their emphatic win against Union Berlin, Bayern Munich now sits in the first position with 46 points. Their arch-rivals for the past decade, Dortmund is right on their tail with exactly on their tail with the same amount of points but Bayern Munich currently leads the table because of the goal difference.

Before last night Union Berlin was going toe with the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Dortmund. Berlin stepped inside the Allianz arena with a goal to end up at the top of the table before the end of the night. But Bayern Munich showed their metal and ended up with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

With first-half goals from Choupo-Moting (31), Kingsley Coman (40) and Jamal Musiala (45+1) Bayern finished their job in the first half of the game. They kept their composure and retained the ball for the majority of the second half. Union Berlin tried to find a complementary goal but Bayern Munich didn't allow it.

After this defeat, Union Berlin is now three points behind the top spot. Dortmund on the other hand remains unbeaten after playing 10 games in 2023. While RB Leipzig is still hanging in the title race debate even with a single win in their last three matches. Next week can provide more clarity with respect to the title race as Dortmund will host RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park on 4th March.

On the other hand, Union Berlin and Bayern Munich will face Koln and Stuttgart respectively who currently sit in the bottom half of the table. A minor setback for any team will provide an opportunity for the other teams. (ANI)

