Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 17: Tanvi Sharma became the first Indian female player to be assured of a BWF World Junior Championships medal in 17 years when she fought back from a game down to beat Japan's Saki Matsumoto and reach the girls' singles semifinals at the National Centre of Excellence here on Friday, as per a release from BAI. The 16-year-old kept her nerves under pressure and found winners with her cross-court slice hits to beat Matsumoto 13-15, 15-9, 15-10 in a 47-minute quarterfinal clash that kept the spectators on edge. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Unnati Hooda Registers Easy Win Over Liu Hoi Anna; Tanvi Sharma Defeats Wiktoria Kaletka.

The last Indian female player to win a world junior medal was Saina Nehwal, who bagged the gold medal in the 2008 edition in Pune. Saina, who had also won a silver medal in 2006 and Aparna Popat (1996 silver) are the only other Indian female players to stand on the podium in the history of the competition.

Top-seeded Tanvi, who had also bagged a bronze medal in the Badminton Asia Junior Championships earlier this year, began aggressively and looked like she was in control as she opened up a 10-6 lead but a flurry of errors allowed Matsumoto to stage a comeback as the Japanese won seven straight points to take the lead. The Indian managed to stem the run but could not avoid losing the game.

The US Open finalist was much more comfortable with her shot selection in the second game and raced through to a 15-9 win. However, errors once again pegged her back at the start of the third game and it was clear that the top seed was under pressure as the players changed ends with the Indian trailing 5-8.

Tanvi Sharma Becomes Third Indian Women's Singles Player to Assure Medal at BWF World Junior Championships

Tanvi Sharma becomes the third Indian WS ever to win a medal at World Junior Championships. She takes down Saki Matsumoto 🇯🇵 13-15, 15-9, 15-10 to assure a medal at NCE, Guwahati 2025 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/csdIMBOs6i — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 17, 2025

Those nerves definitely settled as she clinched four straight points to take the lead at 9-8 and then used her flat tosses and cross smashes to outplay her opponent. "It is difficult to play against Matsumoto as she slows down the game. So, I knew that I had to be aggressive. I am happy that I am assured of a medal," said Tanvi, as quoted from a release by BAI. Two-Time Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu Named in BWF Athletes’ Commission for Third Term.

She will now face China's Liu Si Ya, as per a release from BAI. The Chinese defeated Sri Lanka's Ranithma Liyanage 15-9, 15-6 in the other quarterfinals.

However, India's hopes of another medal in girls singles were dashed when eighth seed Unnati Hooda went down 15-12, 15-13 against second seed Anyapat Phichitpreechasak of Thailand.

Unnati clearly struggled with her front-court movement and though the Indian fought for every point in the 32-minute battle, she was repeatedly caught by Anyapat with her quick cross drops and smashes. In the boys' singles quarterfinals, Gnana Dattu put up a strong fight against third seed Liu Yang Ming Yu of China, but his spirited effort was not enough to avoid a 15-11, 15-13 loss.

The mixed doubles combination of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo also fell short in the quarterfinals against Chinese Taipei's Hung Bing Fu and Chou Yun An 15-9, 15-7. (ANI)

