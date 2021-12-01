Bali [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI): India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday won his opening Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

Srikanth defeated France's Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-16 in a match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Earlier, the India duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy ended up losing their first game in women's doubles Group B of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals on Wednesday.

Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan defeated the Indian duo 21-14, 21-18 in a match that lasted 43 minutes.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. (ANI)

