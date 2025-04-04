London, Apr 4 (AP) Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years at the club.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at his time at City:

Also Read | PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 18.

2: De Bruyne was named Premier League player of the season in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

Also Read | FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Get German Football Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

16: The number of major trophies De Bruyne has helped City win over the past decade. The haul: six Premier League titles (2018, 19 and 2021-24); the Champions League (2023); the FA Cup twice (2019 and '23); five English League Cup titles; the 2023 UEFA Super Cup; and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

70: The number of Premier League goals the midfielder has scored in 280 appearances. He scored 15 league goals in the 2021-22 season.

118: The Belgium playmaker is second all-time in the Premier League with 118 assists. Ryan Giggs tops the list with 162. Only five players have 100 or more assists. Stats provider Opta said: “Of players to make 50+ appearances in the Premier League, Kevin De Bruyne has the best minutes-per-assist ratio in the competition's history (177). Unparalleled.” (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)