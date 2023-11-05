Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with officials of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (Image: CABI)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 (ANI): Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) representative from Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha (CABV) Jidnyasa Chawaldhal on Sunday had a productive meeting with the Honourable Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari.

Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha (CABV) Treasurer Rajesh Naidu, Joint Secretary Yogeshvar Chawaldhal and CABI communication officer Bhavana Jagwani also graced the meeting.

In the meeting, the representatives highlighted the importance of recognizing the Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha and particularly emphasised the contributions of Jidnyasa for the blind cricket here.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in Vidarbha expressed their desire to host the upcoming Nagesh Trophy (6th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24) Super Eight, semi-final and final matches in Nagpur. Meanwhile, the League matches of the Nagesh Trophy will commence from November 21 in various cities including Jammu, Kota, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kochi, and Tripura.

The officials expressed their desire to host the Super Eight, semifinals, and final matches in Nagpur after the conclusion of the League Matches.

With a strong emphasis on hosting the first-ever Blind Cricket National Tournament in Nagpur, the representatives handed over a special Blind Cricket Ball to Nitin Gadkari, who expressed great interest and support for the cause. The Hon'ble Union Minister, on the occasion, conveyed his enthusiasm for backing this noble initiative, emphasizing the inspirational impact of the Blind Cricket Association's endeavours. (ANI)

