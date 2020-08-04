New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday expressed excitement for getting back on the field for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remark comes as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 - November 10, in the UAE subject to clearance from the Government of India (GoI).

The right-handed batsman on Tuesday shared a picture in which he is seen ready for the game along with his cricket kit.

"Can't wait to hit the ground running. Bring it on! @lionsdenkxip," Mayank tweeted.

The tournament will be held across three venues in UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah). Mayank would be seen in action for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

The BCCI had also confirmed that "Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week. (ANI)

