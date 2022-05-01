Madrid [Spain], May 1 (ANI): Carlo Ancelotti is a true legend of world football. The Italian clinched the La Liga title with Real Madrid on Saturday to become the first-ever manager to win the five major league championships: Spain, Germany, France, England and Italy.

The Madrid coach had the following to say after the game, as per realmadrid.com: "It fills me with great pride. I like what I do and the five league titles mean that I've done a good job. I'm proud to be at Real Madrid and to win trophies with this team, and I'd like to keep doing it".

"I'm delighted, we've accomplished a challenge. The season we've had in the league has been spectacular, with a lot of consistency and stability. I'd like to thank all the players for their hard work, attitude and commitment. Today we have to celebrate," he added.

Ancelotti won his first league title in 2003/04, when he lifted the Italian Serie A as Milan manager. In 2009/10 he won the Premier League with Chelsea during his first season at the London club. With PSG, he won the French league title in 2012/13. In 2016/17, he won the German league title with Bayern Munich.

Ancelotti has already won 6 titles with Los Blancos. During his first spell, he won 1 Champions League (2013/14), 1 Club World Cup (2014/15), 1 European Super Cup (2014/15) and 1 Copa del Rey (2013/14). His second spell in charge he has already won LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti is a legend of the game, with 22 titles to his name: 3 Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 1 Intertoto Cup, 1 Spanish League, 1 English League, 1 Italian League, 1 French League, 1 German League, 1 Copa del Rey, 1 English Cup, 1 Italian Cup, 1 Spanish Super Cup, 1 English Super Cup, 1 Italian Super Cup, 1 Italian Super Cup and 2 German Super Cups. (ANI)

