Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba was targeted by racist insults from Barcelona fans after their La Liga game, his coach said. Celta coach Claudio Giráldez said the 22-year-old Moriba, who is from Guinea, was subjected to racist slurs when he was substituted late in the game won by Barcelona 4-3. Spanish soccer has been plagued by recurring incidents of Black players being targeted by racist slurs during games.

“It's sad that this continues to occur in soccer today,” Giráldez told reporters.

Moriba came up through Barcelona's training academy before making its first team as a promising young talent. He signed for Leipzig in 2021 when the Germany club reportedly offered him a better contract. Since then, he has played on loan in the Spanish league at Valencia, Getafe and, now, Celta.

