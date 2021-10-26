Madrid, Oct 26 (AP) Santi Mina scored twice and Iago Aspas added another as Celta Vigo defeated last-place Getafe 3-0 to keep its opponent winless in the Spanish league.

Mina found the net in the 55th and 73rd minutes and Aspas scored in the 58th as the visitors ended a run of two straight losses.

Getafe played a man down from the 63rd after defender Djené Dakonam was sent off for a foul on Mina.

Getafe started the season with seven straight losses before drawing two consecutive matches entering Monday's game. Second-to-last-place Levante is the only other team without a league win.

It was the third victory of the season for Celta, which moved to 14th place, four points from the relegation zone.

The match marked the home debut for Getafe coach Quique Sánchez Flores in his third stint with the modest Madrid club. He made his first-division coaching debut with Getafe in 2004 and had a brief and unsuccessful return to the team in 2015.

Celta on Thursday hosts Real Sociedad, which leads the league with 21 points, one more than Real Madrid and Sevilla. (AP)

