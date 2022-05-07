New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Chandigarh won the inaugural edition of the Sardar Patel National Divyang Svayam T20 Cricket Cup at Talkatora Cricket Ground here on Friday. In the final, Chandigarh defeated Delhi by nine wickets.

Union sports minister Anurag Takhur was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He appreciated the efforts of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) for organizing the tournament and providing a platform for the differently-abled cricketers to showcase their talent. "Sports is the best platform to empower differently-abled players and bring them into the mainstream. The sports ministry will provide the best possible support required taking the differently-abled cricket to next level," Thakur said.

Also Read | GT vs MI Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Edge Gujarat Titans Despite Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill’s Brilliance.

He also appreciated the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for recognizing the DCCI

The tournament is supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan).

Also Read | Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India's leading accessibility organisation Svayam joined hands with the DCCI and sponsored the sportswear of all 90 players as well as 40 officials, umpires, and scorers for the tournament besides providing accessible transport to players.

In the final, batting first, Delhi scored 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Farman with 35 runs in 31 balls was the highest scorer for the side. Mehtab Ali chipped in with 25 runs in 30 balls, while Sachin Bhati scored 13 runs and Rovesh Nayar scored 12 runs.

As far as bowling was concerned, Chandigarh's Gurjant was the most successful bowler. He took four wickets for 19 runs in four overs. Vikram and Bajetha took wickets each, while Vipin took one wicket.

In reply, Chandigarh achieved the target with nine wickets in hand and 4.2 overs to spare (124/1).

Chandigarh's skipper Dev Dutt played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs for 55 balls. Sanjay Bhairav scored unbeaten 24 runs in 31 balls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)