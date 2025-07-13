London, Jul 13 (PTI) Chasing 193 for victory, India ended day four at a precarious 58 for four in their second innings against England in the third Test here on Sunday.

At stumps, KL Rahul was unbeaten on 33 after Ben Stokes cleaned up night-watchman Akash Deep with the last ball of the day.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, Netherlands vs France: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED-W vs FRA-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

India lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Karun Nair (14) and skipper Shubman Gill (6) cheaply to trail by 135 runs heading into the final day.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 192 in their second innings in 62.1 overs. Spin all-rounder Washington Sundar (4/22) starred with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj (2/31) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/38) picked two each. Akash Deep also accounted for one wicket.

Also Read | UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming, England vs Wales: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ENG-W vs WAL-W on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Resuming the third session at 175 for 6, England lost their last four wickets for just 17 runs. Washington dismissed Stokes (33) shortly after tea and removed last man Shoaib Bashir (2). Bumrah claimed the scalps of Chris Woakes (10) and Brydon Carse (1).

Brief Scores:

England 387 and 192 all out in 62.1 overs (Joe Root 40, Ben Stokes 33; Washington Sundar 4/22, Mohammed Siraj 2/31, Jasprit Bumrah 2/38)

India 387 and 58 for 4 in 17.4 overs (KL Rahul 33 not out; Brydon Carse 2/11).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)