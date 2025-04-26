London, Apr 26: Chelsea climbed into the Champions League qualification positions by beating Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to Nicolas Jackson's first-half goal. Jackson scored from just outside the area in the 27th minute to secure back-to-back victories for Chelsea, which moved above Newcastle and Nottingham Forest into fourth place and one point behind third-place Manchester City. Newcastle United Manager Eddie Howe Returns to Duty Following Hospitalisation.

Later Saturday, Newcastle can go back above Chelsea and into third by winning at home against Ipswich, which would be relegated as a result.

There are three more Premier League games — Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, Southampton vs. Fulham and Brighton vs. West Ham — while Aston Villa plays Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in the first of the FA Cup semifinals.

