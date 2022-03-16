London [UK], March 16 (ANI): Premier League club Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final against Middlesbrough will be played behind closed doors, amid their ongoing ban over selling matchday tickets.

Chelsea's ticket sales were halted on March 10 after the UK government sanctioned the club's owner Roman Abramovich over his links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite engaging in extensive discussions with the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), the deadline to purchase away tickets has passed without appropriate amendments being made to the Government licence which would allow a full allocation of Chelsea supporters to attend.

