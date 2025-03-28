Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu state government on Friday announced the multi-title Chennai Esports Global Championship (CeGC) to be held here later this year featuring teams from around the world.

The initiative will be led by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department of Tamil Nadu, which has been allocated Rs 562 crore in the state's 2025-2026 budget.

“This initiative marks one of the most significant investments by an Indian state government toward esports, reinforcing Tamil Nadu's commitment to fostering the industry and elevating it to global standards,” a release said.

“A portion of this budget will be utilised to bring the CeGC to life, positioning Chennai as a premier destination for esports not just in India but globally—capable of hosting world-class competitions.”

The full list of game titles and tournament details will be revealed at a later date.

