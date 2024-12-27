Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to rebound to winning form and finish the year on a positive note when they face Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super league here on Saturday.

In the day's other game, Hyderabad FC will host East Bengal FC with an aim to turn things around and halt the visitors' momentum.

Chennaiyin and Bengaluru have played each other 15 times in the ISL, with the former winning four matches. This corresponding fixture last year produced a 2-0 win for the Marina Machans and head coach Owen Coyle will be eyeing the same this time.

However, the tactician will be without captain Ryan Edwards, who is suspended for the match, and is expected to field an all-Indian backline.

Bengaluru come into the match as the second-placed side in the league, and Coyle is wary of the threat they carry, especially with the team missing key personnel.

On the availability front, Coyle confirmed that he will take late calls on Wilmar Jordan Gil and Ankit Mukherjee, both of whom are back in training after receiving knocks.

The head coach also revealed that Elsinho, who left the pitch under medical care in the previous home match, is recovering in his native Brazil and will be rejoining the squad in the new year.

Task cut out for HFC in Hyderabad

This will be the ninth ISL meeting between the two sides, with East Bengal FC aiming to continue their recent dominance over Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal FC have won their last two ISL matches against Hyderabad FC, including a league double in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back after a disappointing run that has seen them lose their last five matches in the league on a trot.

The Red & Gold brigade has managed a turnaround in the previous five matches, winning four of those clashes.

They are 11th in the table with 13 points from 12 matches, whereas Hyderabad FC are positioned 12th with seven points from the same number of games as East Bengal FC.

The visitors have rediscovered the spark in their frontline in the last five outings, netting nine times in total, and their match-up against the Hyderabad FC defence will have a key say in the eventual outcome of this game.

