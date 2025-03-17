New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) brought in left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for speedster Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Umran Malik is ruled out of the season due to an injury, as per the IPL media release.

Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets from the same. He has joined the Knight Riders squad for Rs. 75 Lakh.

The team is set to kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens. They aim to defend their title and add another glorious chapter to their legacy.

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

-Batters: Rinku Singh (retained), Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane.

-Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

-Allrounders: Venkatesh Iyer (pace), Andre Russell (pace; retained), Sunil Narine (spin; retained), Ramandeep Singh (pace; retained), Anukul Roy (spin), Moeen Ali (spin).

-Spinners: Varun Chakravarthy (retained), Mayank Markande.

-Fast bowlers: Harshit Rana (retained), Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya. (ANI)

