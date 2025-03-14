Rinku Singh is known for his hard-hitting skills on the field and off the field for his fun and jovial nature, which was in full flow during Kolkata Knight Riders' Holi 2025 celebrations. In a video shared by KKR on their social media 'X' handle, Singh could be seen grooving to the beats of dhol, while playing with a colour run, and enjoying the occasion with others. Singh forms a crucial cog in KKR's line-up and can turn the match in any given situation, which the team management will look forward to in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. Holi 2025: Former Australian Cricketer David Warner Extends Holi Wishes Via Instagram Post.

Rinku Singh in His Element

Rinku bhaiya in his element 💜😂 pic.twitter.com/aMv2iNf84g — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 14, 2025

