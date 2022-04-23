Worcester, Apr 23 (PTI) Out-of-favour veteran Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in the English County championship with a second successive hundred for Sussex against Worcestershire in an away match but couldn't stop his team from being enforced follow-on.

Pujara scored 109 off 206 balls, his 52nd first-class century, following his 201 not out against Derbyshire in his first game of the season.

Pujara, whose knock was laced with 16 boundaries, took Sussex to 269 all-out in reply to Worcestershire's first innings score of 491, riding on skipper Brett de Oliviera's 169.

Pujara was 85 batting on the second day and completed his hundred with a pull-shot in this second division encounter being played at the New Road ground.

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when they travel to this part of the world for the fifth Test from the truncated last away series.

However Pujaras innings must be put in context that the quality of bowling in the second division of the English County isn't a lot to write home about unlike the top tier where most of the top international bowlers ply their trade.

The medium pacers Joe Leach, Charlie (4/60), Morris (2/35), Dillon Pennington (2/43) were effective without being threatening.

Pujara, who has had a long run of poor form in international cricket that led to his ouster from the Test squad, also didn't dominate the bowling as such even though he looked solid during his nearly four and a half hour at the crease.

