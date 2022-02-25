Kanchanaburi (Thailand), Feb 25 (PTI) India's S Chikkarangappa produced a second successive 67 to get to 10-under at the halfway stage of the Royal's Cup on the Asian Tour here on Friday.

Chikka, who has two Asian Development Tour titles, is still in search of his maiden Asian Tour success.

One shot behind him at 9-under was Aman Raj, who followed up his first round 68 with a second round 67 and was Tied-sixth.

Chikka birdied first, fifth and sixth on front nine and added more gains on 14th and 17th.

Aman Raj, on the other hand, birdied second and fourth and had an eagle too on Par-4 sixth.

However, he gave away a double bogey on eighth and turned in 2-under.

On the back nine, the Indian had four birdies against one bogey for a total of 67 and he is four behind leaded Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei, who shot 66.

Apart from Chikka and Aman Raj, the other Indians to make the cut were Rahil Gangjee (67-73), who at 4-under was T-36, Rashid Khan (72-69) and Viraj Madappa (69-72) at 3-under were T-45th.

Chinese-Taipei's Chan Shih-chang, who led overnight on eight-under, started poorly but finished with an amazing hole-in-one on 16th and an eagle on 18th for a 7-under 29 on the back nine.

He was one-over for front nine.

Chan was two over after three holes. Once he birdied the Par-4 eighth, fortunes changed for him. On the back he birdied 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th and then aced the 16th and eagled the 18th.

Shiv Kapur (72-70) missed the cut by one shot, while others missing the weekend were Honey Baisoya (73-71), Veer Ahlawat (74-70), Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-72), Khalin Joshi (74-73), SSP Chawrasia (74-73) and Aadil Bedi (75-73).

Sadom Kaewkanjana, winner of the SMBC Singapore Open last month, carded a five-under-par 67 to reach 11 under.

Three shots behind are Thailand's Donlaphatchai Niyomchon (65), Tanapat Pichaikool (66) and Atiruj Winaicharoenchai (68), Korean Sungyeol Kwon (66), and South African Mathiam Keyser (68).

Asian Tour Order of Merit champion Korean Joohyung Kim carded a 72 and is five under and T-27.

