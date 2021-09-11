Panchkula, Sep 11 (PTI) Bengaluru's S Chikkarangappa shot a final round of seven-under 65, the day's joint best score, to emerge victorious by two shots at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Chikkarangappa (69-65-69-65), who began the day in third place, three shots off the lead, put up a determined performance on the last day to end up with a tournament total of 20-under 268.

The former PGTI Order of Merit champion had nine birdies and a double-bogey to show on his card as he wrapped up his 15th career title and 14th win on the PGTI.

Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (67-62-71-70), the leader for the last two days, was unable to hold on to his overnight two-shot lead as he fired a 70 to finish runner-up at 18-under 270 on a day that witnessed a constant light drizzle.

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (72-67-66-67) had the best result among the Tricity golfers. The 24-year-old Chandigarh lad struck a 67 on Saturday to take third place at 16-under 272.

Chikka's final round 65 was the day's joint best score as Panchkula's Angad Cheema and Chandigarh's Ravi Kumar too shot the same number.

Cheema took tied 12th at 10-under 278 while Ravi ended tied 21st at five-under 283.

"I putted really well today and my sharp short-game on the last six holes made all the difference. Making those two birdies on the 15th and 16th was the turning point as it gave me the lead," said Chikka.

Veer Ahlawat, playing his first event in six months, made 17 greens in regulation in the final round but his putts didn't find the hole just like round three. Veer made three birdies and a bogey during his 70 on Saturday.

Noida's Amardeep Malik (71) closed the week in fourth place at 15-under 273 to record a second consecutive top-5. He made an eagle, two birdies and three bogeys.

Chandigarh golfer Ranjit Singh (68) took fifth place at 14-under 274.

Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh finished tied sixth at 13-under 275 along with Gurugram's Kartik Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan of Mhow.

Kochhar continues to maintain his lead in the PGTI Order of Merit with season's earnings of Rs. 44,48,380.

Chandigarh's Bishmadpal Singh Seerha, the lone amateur to make the cut, took the honours for the best performance by an amateur after his finished tied 36th at two-under 286.

