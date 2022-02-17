Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) Nagaland medium pacer Nagaho Chishi grabbed a career-best 5/40 as Sikkim collapsed to 291/9 after a bright start on day one of their Plate Group Ranji fixture here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, Sikkim got off to a bright start with opener Anwesh Sharma scoring a 195-ball 87 and Liyan Khan (53) also making a half-century.

At 229/3 in 73 overs, Sikkim were looking to finish the day on a high but Chishi had other ideas as he triggered the collapse.

He cleaned up the well-set Liyan Khan before dismissing skipper Kranthi Kumar for 26 as wickets started falling in regular intervals.

Leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense also gave a fine support at the other end and dismissed Sikkim's top scorer Anwesh Sharma, trapping the opener for 87.

At the Jadavpur University second campus in Salt Lake, Sakibul Gani (136 batting) and Babul Kumar (123 batting) smashed a century each to put Bihar in a commanding 325/3 against Mizoram.

The duo put together an unbroken 254-run stand to revive Bihar's innings from 71/3.

Brief Scores:

At JU Second Campus, Saltlake: Bihar 325/3; 90 overs (Sakibul Gani 136 batting, Babul Kumar 123 batting) vs Mizoram.

At Videocon Academy, Saltlake: Sikkim 291/9; 90 overs (Anwhesh Sharma 87, Liyan Khan 53; Nagaho Chishi 5/40) vs Nagaland

At CC&FC: Arunachal Pradesh 119; 57 overs (Neelam Obi 61; L Kishan Singh 4/11). Manipur 95/1; 33 overs (Al Bashid Muhammed 41 not out, Bonny Chingangbam 35).

