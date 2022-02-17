Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures in Pakistan Super League 2022. The clash will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 17, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams will be aiming to register maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Found Illegal, Pakistan Pacer Suspended from PSL 2022 and International Cricket.

Islamabad United have been inconsistent this season but with four wins in seven games are placed third in the team standings. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have had a similar kind of a season. Peshawar have won four games and find themselves fourth in the table and can overtake their opponents with a win.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2022 (Thursday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

