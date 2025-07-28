Basel [Switzerland], July 28 (ANI): History repeated itself in the most thrilling fashion as Chloe Kelly once again became England's star, guiding the Lionesses to Euro 2025 glory with the decisive spot-kick in a tense 3-1 penalty shootout win over Spain in the final. The match, played in Basel, ended 1-1 after extra time, before England held their nerve in the shootout to successfully defend their title, according to Sky Sports.

It wasn't an easy ride for the Lionesses, who took the long route to the trophy yet again. After battling through extra time in all three knockout games, and going to penalties for the second time in the tournament, England showed tremendous grit and belief to come out on top.

Once more, it was Chloe Kelly who delivered when it mattered most. Just like she did at Wembley in 2022 against Germany, Kelly calmly stepped up and slotted the winning penalty this time with her now-signature run-up, sealing a memorable night for England.

Kelly had come on in the 40th minute, replacing Lauren James, who appeared to be struggling after picking up a knock in the semi-final against Italy.

Mariona Caldentey had put Spain ahead in the 25th minute, heading in Ona Batlle's pinpoint cross.

The Lionesses, just before the hour mark, Kelly made an impact, this time as the provider. Her perfectly measured cross found Alessia Russo, who made no mistake, heading home the equaliser to bring England back into the contest.

Spain piled on the pressure during extra time, with Salma Paralluelo coming closest to finding a winner.

England, though, had their own hero between the sticks. Hannah Hampton, who has been a pillar of strength throughout the tournament, produced yet another outstanding performance. Her crucial save against Claudia Pina at a tight angle kept England level in the second half, and she carried that momentum into the shootout.

Drama unfolded from the very first penalty of the shootout. England's Beth Mead converted her attempt initially, but had to retake it after a rare double-touch. Her second effort was saved. Patri Guijarro gave Spain an early edge, but it was short-lived.

Hampton came up big once again, saving penalties from Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati, while Paralluelo fired her effort wide. For England, Niamh Charles and Alex Greenwood converted their penalties confidently. Despite a miss from captain Leah Williamson, it all came down to Chloe Kelly and she didn't disappoint.

With ice in her veins, Kelly stepped up and calmly slotted the winning penalty, sending the England fans into raptures and confirming their second successive Euro title. (ANI)

