Karachi, Sep 7 (PTI) Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas has advised the national team's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to relinquish one responsibility if he wants to succeed in his job.

"I would never accept two major positions because it takes a toll on you. Professional cricket is not an easy sport. I think Misbah himself will need to think about it and take the right decision. Because at the end of the day no one wants to listen to excuses,” Zaheer told Cricket Baaz.

The majestic batsman also expressed his reservations over the performance of the team on the recent England tour, pointing out that only bad teams lose a Test after taking a big first innings lead.

"Pakistan gifted the first Test to England and in that match our weaknesses were exposed by England. So in Tests we continue to struggle to find the right combination and players."

"But it is good to see the team fighting hard in the T20 series and winning the last match. Losing the second match after scoring 195 runs surprised me because no matter how the pitch or what team such targets should be defended successfully."

Zaheer, however, appreciated the decision to play young batsman Haider Ali and said overall Pakistan had played a brand of cricket that is required in T20 format.

"Our bowling is a problem because they are not winning matches for us in any format and this is an area Misbah and his support staff must look at closely.”

Zaheer said he found Haider to be a brave and courageous batsman but it would tantamount to spoiling him by comparing him to any other big players.

“That would be a mistake making comparisons because he still has a long way to go. I don't like it even when people compare Babar Azam to others. Let every player be and play his own game and add pressure on him.”

Zaheer, who scored 100 first-class hundreds lamented, that while Babar remained a class act but he didn't appear to have the batting support around him.

He also lamented that Indian cricket team today was in the same position that the Pakistan team used to be two or three decades back.

"But the Indian players used to learn from us and seek advice to improve their game. I see nothing wrong if our players now try to learn the good stuff from the Indian team. Time doesn't always remain the same. But there was a time when we used to dominate them (Indian team) and they learnt from us.”

Zaheer had no doubt that the strong financial security provided to players in India cricket was one primary reason for the improvement in its cricket standards.

“Players in India are secure and feel good about life after cricket. In Pakistan unfortunately they have gone and dropped the departmental teams and I fear in the long run this will do more harm to Pakistan cricket than any good.”

He said Pakistani players also needed to learn and improve their game by just watching other successful performers.

Zaheer also had a lot of praise for Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

"He is very good and he knows how to dominate the bowlers, players like him rarely fail."

