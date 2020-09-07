Ahead of the IPL 2020, all the players have headed to the nets for sweating it out in for the mega-event which begins on September 19, 2020. Obviously things are no different with team Delhi Capitals as they are placed in Dubai. Now here was this one moment where the Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel was caught off guard and teammate Prithvi Shaw shared the video of the same on his social media account. The DC players- Shaw and Patel were walking out of the dressing room and the two wore their respective shades. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

While Shaw’s glares were attached to his shirt, Axar Patel forgot that his pair was stuck in the cap and looked out for them as the two stepped out. No sooner Shaw realised about the goof, the Mumbai batsman actually fell off laughing. The funny moment was also captured by someone in the stadium and Shaw posted the same on his social media account He even apologised to Axar for sharing the hilarious video that actually caught him off-guard. Check it out below:

The IPL 2020 begin s from September 19, 2020. Delhi Capitals which is led by Shreyas Iyer will play their first game on September 20, 2020, against the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin at 7.20 pm IST. The team ended up being on number three of the IPL 2019 points table and would be looking forward t clinch glory. Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL title in the history of the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 10:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).