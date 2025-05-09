New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Top Indian sports personalities like Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra, Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan have expressed their support for the country's military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

A cloud of uncertainty looms over the future of the ongoing Indian Premier League amid fears of a larger military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The athletes have placed unflinching faith on the Indian armed forces.

"We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let's do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone's safety during this time," double Olympic-medallist Chopra posted on 'X'.

Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, prompting the BCCI to review the evolving situation.

Former opener Sehwag blamed Pakistan for the current situation.

"War has been chosen by Pakistan when they had an opportunity to keep quiet. They have escalated to save it's terrorist assets, speaks so much about them. Our forces will reply in the most appropriate manner, a manner Pakistan will never forget," Sehwag posted on 'X'.

Sehwag's former India teammate Dhawan also paid his tribute to the Indian forces engaged in the conflict.

"Respect to our brave hearts for protecting our borders with such strength and stopping the drone attack on Jammu. India stands strong. Jai Hind," Dhawan tweeted.

The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in response to the attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. Pakistan retaliated by targetting 15 Indian cities, forcing another response from the Indian forces.

