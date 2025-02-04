Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], February 4 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) officially welcomed Chris Dehring as he began his tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday.

Dehring was greeted at the CWI headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) by CWI President Kishore Shallow, Vice President Azim Bassarath, and Chief Operating Officer Lynford Inverary as he takes up the mantle to lead the organization into its next chapter.

With West Indies cricket standing at a pivotal crossroads, Dehring's arrival signals a commitment to renewal and progress. As the regional game navigates an evolving global cricket landscape, CWI is looking to redefine its approach--balancing tradition with innovation, restoring competitiveness, and strengthening the deep connection between the team and its people.

President Kishore Shallow emphasized the transformative nature of this appointment, stating:

"The appointment of Chris Dehring as CEO is not just a change in leadership--it is the start of a new era for West Indies cricket. We recognize that the game is evolving, and so must we. His vision, experience, understanding of the region and deep-rooted passion for cricket make him the right person to guide us through this period of transformation, both on and off the field. The road ahead requires bold decisions, fresh perspectives, and an unshakable belief in what West Indies cricket can be, and I am confident that Chris will help steer us toward that future."

Dehring, stepping into the role with a clear sense of purpose, reflected on the responsibility before him, stating:

"West Indies cricket has always been more than just a sport--it is a symbol of identity, resilience, and excellence that has united generations across the region. I take on this role fully aware of the weight of that legacy, but also with the conviction that we must not stand still. Progress requires both continuity and change. My aim is to build on the foundation laid by those before me while charting a new course--one that embraces modern realities, reignites our competitive spirit, and ensures that West Indies cricket is not just remembered for its past, but celebrated for its future."

With Dehring now at the helm, CWI is set to embark on a renewed push toward strengthening its cricketing structure, enhancing commercial opportunities, and deepening engagement with players, fans, and stakeholders across the region. (ANI)

