Vasco, Dec 20 (PTI) Abdoulaye Sane struck twice as Churchill Brothers continued their good run, routing Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC 6-1 in an I-League match here on Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Sane (4th, 34th), Tana (35th), substitute Kamo Stephane Bayi (90+4th) and Anil Rama Gaonkar (45+3rd) were the goal scores, while TRAU's Naresh Singh (89th) also scored an own goal to help Churchill Brothers' cause.

Bikash Singh (20th) scored the solitary goal for TRAU.

Churchill Brothers had a dream start as they took the lead in the third minute. The Spanish playmaker Tana fed the ball to Kapil Hoble on the right and he made a run into the box before cutting it back for Abdoulaye Sane to slot home.

The visitors benefited from the hard work put in by Bishorjit Singh as they went on to score the equaliser in the 20th minute.

Against the run of play, Salam Johnson Singh managed to sneak behind the Churchill defence, making a run into the box and then found Bikash Singh Sagolsem, who pulled out a fine finish to beat Churchill goalkeeper Albino Gomes from a narrow angle.

At the half-hour mark, just when the visitors thought they had a foothold in the game, the hosts stunned them with two quick goals.

In the 34th minute, Hoble put in another cross from the right wing, aiming for Rama Gaonkar at the edge of the six-yard box.

However, as Rama Gaonkar missed the cross, it reached an unmarked Sane at the far post and the Senegalese duly regained the lead for the hosts.

Two minutes later, Tana added the third goal. The midfielder initially fed Sane on the right wing and the striker returned the ball back to Tana inside the box. The Spaniard made no mistake to slot the ball into the back of the net.

The Red Machines scored the fourth goal with Tana once again in the thick of things as he found Rama Gaonkar, who made a diagonal run into the box, dribbled past the goalkeeper Bishorjit Singh before shooting the ball into an empty net.

The hosts went on to score two more goals in a span of five minutes. They were lucky enough to get an own goal in the 89th minute when TRAU's Naresh Singh scored an own goal while clearing a goal bound shot.

Thereafter, Savio went on to combine with Kamo Stephane Bayi, and the latter headed home.

Churchill Brothers moved to sixth on the table with 12 points from nine games, while TRAU stay on 13 points.

