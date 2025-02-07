Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): After 224 days of intense nationwide qualifiers, the top college gamers from across the country are ready to battle it out at the College Rivals Season 2, an Ampverse DMI collegiate gaming IP, as per Ampverse DMI press release.

The finale scheduled to be held on February 23, 2025, at Hall 4, NESCO, Mumbai, will witness seven mega finalists face off across three gaming titles i.e. Valorant, BGMI and EA FC 24, ensuring jaw-dropping gameplay, high-stakes moments, and an electrifying atmosphere, with the winner taking home a whooping prize money worth up to INR 50 Lakhs, making this the most thrilling and rewarding collegiate gaming event of the year.

With the second season, qualifiers kicking off from July 15, last year, College Rivals S2 has witnessed unprecedented growth in comparison to its debut edition, with over 2 lakhs plus registrations across 55 colleges in 22 cities, exposing over 11 lakh students interacting and engaging with the Season 2 edition of this College IP. This surge in participation also highlights the growing passion for gaming and Esports among India's youth, solidifying College Rivals as the premier collegiate gaming and Esports platform in the country.

Besides fierce competition, the finale also promises an unparalleled experience, for the fans and the competitors featuring music by popular artists, Seedhe Maut, Pho, and Dizlaw.

Sumedha Mahajan, Head of Marketing, Ampverse DMI, India shared her enthusiasm and said as quoted by Ampverse DMI press release, "College Rivals is a groundbreaking platform that highlights the immense talent and passion for Esports among college students. It has successfully created a structured pathway for young gamers to pursue professional careers in Esports. The overwhelming response to our first season was just the beginning, and Season 2 is set to surpass all expectations. With incredible talent on the stage and in the gaming arena, the finale will be a testament to the growing influence of collegiate Esports in India. Having performers like Seedhe Maut, Pho, and Dizlaw join us only adds to the excitement, making this finale an unmissable event for fans of gaming and music alike."

The finale will also have a cosplay competition, interactive gaming zones where fans can engage with cutting-edge setups, meet-and-greet opportunities with gamers, and exclusive giveaways and surprises that will make the event truly unforgettable.

While College Rivals Season 1 Finale was a landmark event in India's Esports landscape, drawing over 5,000 attendees who gathered to witness 28 finalists battling it out across six titles--BGMI, FIFA 23, Road to Valor, Valorant, Tekken 7, and Counter Strike-2--in a best-of-three format. Sahil Nagpal from Punjab became the champion and also got a dream come true ticket to become a professional BGMI player for Rivals Ape X, the youth team of Orangutan, a leading Esports team in the country.

The overwhelming success of Season 1 has paved the way for an even bigger and more successful Season 2. (ANI)

