Milan, Feb 1 (AP) A comical own goal saw Hellas Verona earn a crucial victory at bottom-club Monza in a Serie A relegation battle Saturday.

Suat Serdar raced into the right side of the area in the 13th minute but there seemed to be little danger when he rolled the ball across as Monza defender Stefan Lekovic had plenty of time and space to control or clear, but the youngster instead shinned it into the empty net.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Match in Mumbai.

Verona's first win of 2025 lifted the club three points above the relegation zone. Monza was eight points below safety.

One of Monza's brightest players, Daniel Maldini, completed his move to Atalanta shortly before kickoff. His new club was third and looking to trim the gap to the top two in Serie A when it hosts Torino later.

Also Read | Espanyol vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Udinese survived a scare as it threw away a two-goal lead before Iker Bravo fired in the winner six minutes from time to snatch a 3-2 victory over Venezia and end a run of five matches without a win.

Venezia was five points from safety. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)