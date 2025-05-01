Shillong, May 1 (PTI) Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Thursday handed over Chief Minister's Sports Scholarship Scheme to 44 athletes across 10 sports disciplines.

The CM handed over the scholarships to the athletes at the sending-off ceremony for Team Meghalaya for the Khelo India Games 2025 to be held in Bihar from May 4 to 15.

Under the scheme the Sports department provide yearly scholarships of Rs 60,000 a year to deserving sports persons of all age categories. Over 350 Athletes are beneficiaries of the Scholarships for the year 2024-25.

The CM said, "These scholarships recognise the hard work and dedication of our athletes, encouraging them to strive for greater achievements and bring pride to Meghalaya and the nation."

The scholarship scheme aims to support and nurture sporting talents in the state and in the last six years, the government has made investments in sports infrastructure, policy interventions to promote the sporting ecosystem, he said.

"The new scheme will further facilitate athletes for national excellence and also lay the groundwork for the state to host National Games in 2027," he added.

Sangma said the government has embarked on a mission mode to build and upgrade sports infrastructure in urban and rural areas with dedicated efforts to develop training facilities, stadiums, and community-level sports hubs.

He said the Chief Minister's Sports Scholarship Scheme is aimed at acknowledging outstanding sporting talent and easing the financial burden on athletes.

The CM said preparation is underway for hosting the National Games in 2027 in Meghalaya.

"Meghalaya is working rigorously to ensure a world-class event. The state has committed to a comprehensive timeline for urban renewal, beautification, and environmental clean-up. Key initiatives include the rejuvenation of Wah Umkhrah and Umshyrpi Rivers, symbolic of the broader effort to beautify the cities of Shillong, Tura, and Jowai, which are expected to play central roles during the Games," he said.

"This is not just about sports. It is about showcasing the spirit, talent, and beauty of Meghalaya to the rest of the country and the world," he added.

