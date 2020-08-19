Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Lyon, Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso said he is expecting a 'tough game' as their opponents tackled their previous challenges well to reach in the penultimate round of the competition.

Tolisso, who played for Lyon before joining Bayern Munich in 2017, is also looking forward to meeting his former teammates.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: Dream11 to Be Title Sponsors for Indian Premier League 13, BCCI Rejects Their 2021 and 2022 Bid.

"It's incredible. Since I left Lyon, I've been wondering when I'll get the chance to play against them and meet them again. I never thought it would happen in the Champions League semi-finals. But it's a good thing and I'm looking forward to seeing some of my former teammates. It will be a big game and they've had a good run against Juve and Manchester City. We expect a tough game," the club's official website quoted Tolisso as saying.

Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona by 8-2 in the quarter-final.

Also Read | Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Robert Lewandowski, Moussa Dembele and Other Players to Watch Out in LYN vs BAY UCL Semi-Final Match.

Reflecting on the commanding win, Tolisso said, "A result like that is always impressive. We were in good shape, played a great game. Our press was incredible, we didn't give them a chance. We were also good in possession of the ball. We found players in space, that made the difference. 8-2 is an impressive scoreline, especially against a team like Barcelona."

Bayern Munich will take on Lyon on Thursday and the winner will face PSG in the final of Champions League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)